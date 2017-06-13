Silver Alert issued for missing Leawood man

Walker was last seen at the Casey’s General Store in Brunswick at 6:30 p.m. on Monday. (Leawood Police)

A metro-wide Silver Alert has been issued for a missing man out of Leawood, KS.

Joe H. Walker, 71, was seen leaving his home in Leawood about 6 a.m. on Monday in a light green 1999 Ford Expedition, with Kansas license plate number QNB975. The vehicle was pulling a black 1995 trailer, with Kansas license plate number 152ESA, with a lawn mower on it.

Authorities say Walker was traveling to Brunswick, MO for the day and was to return home later in the evening but did not return.

Walker is described as being 5-foot 11-inches tall and 200 pounds with hazel eyes and gray hair on the sides of his head.

Authorities say Walker suffers from Alzheimer’s disease, and his last known location was at the Casey’s General Store in Brunswick at 6:30 p.m. on Monday.

Anyone with information about Walker or his whereabouts is asked to call Leawood Police (913) 642-7700.

