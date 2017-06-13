Missing elderly Leawood man found safe, police say - KCTV5

Missing elderly Leawood man found safe, police say

Posted: Updated:
By Daniel Barnett, Digital Producer
Connect
Joe H. Walker, 71, returned home about 3 a.m. Tuesday. He was seen leaving his home about 6 a.m. Monday. (Leawood PD) Joe H. Walker, 71, returned home about 3 a.m. Tuesday. He was seen leaving his home about 6 a.m. Monday. (Leawood PD)
LEAWOOD, KS (KCTV) -

A Silver Alert has been canceled after a missing Leawood man was found safe.

Joe H. Walker, 71, returned home about 3 a.m. Tuesday. He was seen leaving his home about 6 a.m. Monday.

Authorities say Walker was traveling to Brunswick, MO for the day and was to return home later in the evening but did not return.

Authorities say Walker suffers from Alzheimer’s disease.

Copyright 2017 KCTV (Meredith Corp.) All rights reserved.

