Kansas City homeowner shot during break-in

The shooting happened about 12:49 a.m. at a home in the 5500 block of Park Avenue. (KCTV5)

A man is recovering at a metro hospital after being shot during a break-in early Tuesday morning.

The shooting happened about 12:50 a.m. at a home in the 5500 block of Park Avenue.

Police say he was shot by suspects as they broke into his home. The man was taken to an area hospital.

Officers say he is in stable condition but that he was shot “pretty bad.”

Park Avenue was closed as police investigated the scene. It has reopened.

Aaron Delaney lives in the area and says he was surprised by the shooting.

“You're going to have crime everywhere but you never expect that it's going to happen so close to home,” Delaney said.

Delaney hopes the neighborhood will use the incident to become more unified. He says together they can stand against the violence.

"As a community, we have to fight together, we have to be together, to come together as one so we don't try to...fight together, then it's going to be broken," he said.

Authorities have not said how many suspects were involved in the break-in or the shooting.

No arrests have been made.

People living in the neighborhood say the area is family friendly but with no one behind bars, they are concerned for the safety of their children.

