Kansas City homeowner shot during break-in - KCTV5

Kansas City homeowner shot during break-in

Posted: Updated:
The shooting happened about 12:49 a.m. at a home in the 5500 block of Park Avenue. (KCTV5) The shooting happened about 12:49 a.m. at a home in the 5500 block of Park Avenue. (KCTV5)
KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) -

A man is recovering at a metro hospital after being shot during a break-in early Tuesday morning.

The shooting happened about 12:50 a.m. at a home in the 5500 block of Park Avenue.

Police say he was shot by suspects as they broke into his home. The man was taken to an area hospital.

Officers say he is in stable condition but that he was shot “pretty bad.”

Park Avenue was closed as police investigated the scene. It has reopened. 

Aaron Delaney lives in the area and says he was surprised by the shooting.

“You're going to have crime everywhere but you never expect that it's going to happen so close to home,” Delaney said. 

Delaney hopes the neighborhood will use the incident to become more unified. He says together they can stand against the violence.

"As a community, we have to fight together, we have to be together, to come together as one so we don't try to...fight together, then it's going to be broken," he said.

Authorities have not said how many suspects were involved in the break-in or the shooting.

No arrests have been made.

People living in the neighborhood say the area is family friendly but with no one behind bars, they are concerned for the safety of their children.

Copyright 2017 KCTV (Meredith Corp.) All rights reserved.

  • Most Popular StoriesMost Popular StoriesMore>>

  • Kansas City restaurant owner accused of rape posts bond

    Kansas City restaurant owner accused of rape posts bond

    Monday, June 12 2017 9:03 PM EDT2017-06-13 01:03:34 GMT
    Arturo CabralArturo Cabral
    The owner of a local Mexican restaurant is back out of jail.  Arturo Cabral was charged with raping two women in 2015 and 2016.  Cabral used to own El Patron on Southwest Boulevard. Prosecutors say they were both unconscious when they were attacked.  Court documents allege evidence obtained from a sexual assault examination the woman underwent at a hospital matched Cabral's DNA. Authorities allege the second sexual attack involved a 19-year-old woman last June...More >
    The owner of a local Mexican restaurant is back out of jail.  Arturo Cabral was charged with raping two women in 2015 and 2016.  Cabral used to own El Patron on Southwest Boulevard. Prosecutors say they were both unconscious when they were attacked.  Court documents allege evidence obtained from a sexual assault examination the woman underwent at a hospital matched Cabral's DNA. Authorities allege the second sexual attack involved a 19-year-old woman last June...More >

  • Murderer says 'It felt great' to kill

    Murderer says 'It felt great' to kill

     "I am by no means sorry about what I did ... I was given the opportunity to follow through with something that I've known for a long time I'm capable of doing, it felt great. I feel vindicated because of it. I've never felt better in my life...

    More >

     "I am by no means sorry about what I did ... I was given the opportunity to follow through with something that I've known for a long time I'm capable of doing, it felt great. I feel vindicated because of it. I've never felt better in my life...

    More >

  • Kansas City homeowner shot during break-in

    Kansas City homeowner shot during break-in

    Tuesday, June 13 2017 1:25 PM EDT2017-06-13 17:25:21 GMT
    The shooting happened about 12:49 a.m. at a home in the 5500 block of Park Avenue. (KCTV5)The shooting happened about 12:49 a.m. at a home in the 5500 block of Park Avenue. (KCTV5)

    A man is recovering at a metro hospital after being shot during a break-in early Tuesday morning. The shooting happened about 12:49 a.m. at a home in the 5500 block of Park Avenue.

    More >

    A man is recovering at a metro hospital after being shot during a break-in early Tuesday morning. The shooting happened about 12:49 a.m. at a home in the 5500 block of Park Avenue.

    More >
    •   
Powered by Frankly
KCTV 5 News

News

Weather

Entertainment

Online Public File: 
KCTV  KSMO

Powered by WorldNow CNN
All content © 2017, KCTV; Kansas City, MO. (A Meredith Corporation Station) . All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.