Homeowner shot during KCMO break-in

A man is recovering at a metro hospital after being shot during a break-in early Tuesday morning.

The shooting happened about 12:49 a.m. at a home in the 5500 block of Park Avenue.

Police say he was shot by suspects as they broke into his home.

The man was taken to an area hospital.

Officers say he is in stable condition but that he was shot “pretty bad.”

Neighbors say they were surprised by the shooting and say something like this hasn't happened for a while.

Authorities have not said how many suspects were involved in the break-in or the shooting.

No arrests have been made.

Park Avenue was closed as police investigated the scene. It has reopened.

