Family of Monteario Hogan upset after plea deal given to accused killer

A Kansas City family who has waited for justice in the death of a loved one says it hurts after a plea deal was announced in court for the accused killer.

Monteario Hogan was shot and killed in November 2014 outside of the Family Dollar in Raytown, MO.

Malcolm Johnson, who was accidentally released from jail, on Monday received a plea deal that will result in a seven-year sentence.

There will be no trial and it's tough for the family of the victim.

"We can kill people, kill each other and get a slap on the wrist," said Crystal Yates, the mother of the victim. "That's how I feel. They gave him a slap on the wrist."

Yates lost her son and then the justice system lost his killer for a while.

On Monday, Yates says she lost a bit of faith in the justice system.

"He took another human's life and they just kind slapped him on the wrist," Yates said.

Johnson will officially be sentenced in September.

The deal is for seven years for manslaughter and armed criminal action. Johnson has to serve 85 percent of the sentence.

Because credit will be given for time served, he could be out as soon as four years.

The Prosecutor's Office says a seven-year sentence is the maximum sentence for manslaughter.

Copyright 2017 KCTV (Meredith Corp.) All rights reserved.