Kansas City restaurant owner accused of rape posts bond

KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) -

The owner of a local Mexican restaurant is back out of jail. 

Arturo Cabral was charged with raping two women in 2015 and 2016. 

Cabral used to own El Patron on Southwest Boulevard.

Prosecutors say they were both unconscious when they were attacked. 

Court documents allege evidence obtained from a sexual assault examination the woman underwent at a hospital matched Cabral's DNA.

Authorities allege the second sexual attack involved a 19-year-old woman last June at Cabral's house, where the woman said she had consumed several drinks. Cabral's trial is set for March 2018. 

