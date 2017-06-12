Royals select high school first baseman Nick Pratto with first round pick

The Kansas City Royals selected Huntington Beach, CA first baseman Nick Pratto with the 14th overall pick in the MLB Draft.

A high school prospect, he had committed to the University of Southern California.

He was a 2017 Rawlings-Perfect Game First Team All-American. He also made the All-Region team in California.

"Pratto has positioned himself as perhaps the best pure high school bat in the country," according to an MLB.com scouting report. "He's always shown an advanced approach at the plate and the ability to hit for average."

Pratto hit a walkoff single in the 2011 Little League World Series to give California a 2-1 win over Japan.

