2 hurt after 7-car wreck on I-435 in Johnson County

Two people are hurt after a seven-car pile up on Interstate 435 near 69 Highway. (KC Scout)

Two lanes are closed in the area in Overland Park, which is just north of Corporate Woods.

Johnson County MedAct says two people suffered minor injuries.

