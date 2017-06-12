Boy, 11, walks coast-to-coast to raise awareness for juvenile diabetes

Diagnosed with the disease at just 16 months, Noah Barnes hopes to help other kids just like him. (KCTV5)

An 11-year-old Florida boy is walking coast-to-coast to raise awareness for Type 1 diabetes.

Diagnosed with the disease at just 16 months, Noah Barnes hopes to help other kids just like him. His father, Robert Barnes, said he was skeptical when his son first came to him with the idea of walking across America.

“I said no, we’re not doing that, that’s crazy,” Barnes said.

Though it was what his son said next, that Barnes couldn’t argue over.

“He goes, well don’t you want me to be cured,” Barnes said.

And so on January 1, starting from the southernmost point of Florida, Noah and his father began walking.

On Monday, the pair made their way to Kansas City with a goal of walking 20 miles through the metro area.

“This is day 163 and we’ve done over 1800 miles,” Barnes said.

They will keep on going until they’ve reached the Northern most point of Washington.

“Right now he’s pacing to finish the first week of November,” Barnes said.

With Noah being home-schooled, he’s able to learn lessons along the way.

“The Gateway to the West, the Pony Express, and the 49ers going to California,” Barnes listed.

According to Noah, there’s a lot that goes into his stride.

“Anyone can walk, but soldiers march because they have a mission and a purpose,” Noah said.

He is an 11-year-old with one mission.

“To cure diabetes,” Noah said.

Noah and his family made plans to check out some Kansas City sites such as the WWI museum and even stop for some BBQ while logging their 20 miles on Monday.

