Harrisonville woman warns others after IRS scammers get creative

A Harrisonville woman has a warning about who maybe on the other end of that random phone call after she almost lost hundreds of dollars.

Nadia Bohnert saved the numbers in her phone log who called her last week after someone claiming to be an IRS agent was demanding money.

“I was like, ‘What?’ I remember paying my taxes every year,” she said.

Bohnert was with her kids at the grocery store. She says the caller tried to bully her.

“They said if you hang up the phone, we are going to arrest you right now,” she said.

The Harrisonville photographer says the callers sounded convincing at first. Until they asked her to go to Target to send them a money order.

“I started freaking out. I asked what I can do to fix it,” she said. “I was like, ‘Target?’ That's when I knew it was probably fake.”

Bohnert realized she had almost fallen for an emerging scam.

“That's when I blocked them,” she said.

The IRS says it will always follow proper procedures if you do have tax issues. They say to watch out for a few behaviors that could indicate a con.

They say scammers often make unsolicited calls. They often try to scare their victims into complying. They often use caller ID spoofing and use new tricks all the time.

“Never give money to anyone on the phone,” Bohnert said.

Bohnert says the incident scared her.

“Don't fall for this. If there's something with the IRS, they'll send you letters. I went online to educate myself on this,” she said.

The IRS says scammers have made more than $20 million off unsuspecting Americans from cons just like this one.

