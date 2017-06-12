KCP&L offers free power for electric car users

Kansas City Power & Light spokeswoman Courtney Hughley says the utilities company has placed enough charging stations in the area to accommodate almost 10,000 vehicles. (Nathan Vickers/ KCTV5 News)

KCP&L says Kansas City is the fastest growing market in the nation for electric vehicles.

The number of electric cars in the metro increased by nearly 80 percent in the past year.

Kansas City Power & Light spokeswoman Courtney Hughley says the utilities company has placed enough charging stations in the area to accommodate almost 10,000 vehicles.

“We want these stations to be close to where people live their lives. where they work, where they live, where they play,” Hughley said.

Charging stations can be found downtown, at several parks and some municipal buildings.

Drivers access the charging stations with an app or a scan card, and the best part about them is that they are free.

Some drivers credit Kansas City’s expansive charging network with their decision to switch to electric vehicles.

“I did some research and found out about all these charging stations,” electric car owner Ben Merbler said.

He charges it every day in the River Market.

“I never really have to pay for gas,” Merbler said.

Electric cars are becoming cheaper and more practical in the Midwest.

“It's just a matter of convincing people that it's efficient and not an inconvenience to them,” Merbler said.

Drivers like Merbler believe gas could become a thing of the past.

