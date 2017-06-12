Interim police chief to discuss rising homicide rate in Kansas City

One of the topics for Zimmerman will be the series of Indian Trail murders – four of them since August.

People in South Kansas City will be getting answers Monday night directly from Kansas City Interim Police Chief David Zimmerman about where things stand on four unsolved murders on or near Indian Creek Trail.

One change they've already been told about is community interaction officers have been reinstalled by the Kansas City Police Department.

That’s being hailed by the South Kansas City Alliance is great news.

“The community interaction officers were people that had a feeling for it," said John Sharp, member of the South Kansas City Alliance. "They knew the community leaders. There was some continuity. They knew who you could go to to get information. So everybody is very pleased that they are coming back.”

One of the topics for Zimmerman will be the series of Indian Trail murders – four of them since August. Another is the rising number of homicides city-wide. The chief is planning to let neighbors know what the department is doing to solve the crimes AND to prevent another one.

Councilmembers representing the area will also be talking about an ordinance awaiting council approval that would limit park and trail hours so police can keep people out from 11 p.m. – 5 a.m.

