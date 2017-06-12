Alexander Goodwin finishes last radiation therapy treatment in Kansas City

Alexander Goodwin finished his last radiation therapy treatment at the University of Kansas Cancer Center. (KCTV5)

Monday was a big day for a young boy from the UK who is getting life-saving cancer treatments in Kansas City.

Alexander Goodwin finished his last radiation therapy treatment at the University of Kansas Cancer Center.

As Alexander got settled in for the treatment he said, "let's fire this up" to start his radiation therapy. He was ready to finish this part of his journey to healing.

He was diagnosed with Ewing's sarcoma after doctors found a tumor in his right femur. Doctors and a physics team discovered Alexander was a great candidate for stereotactic radiation treatments, a very focused treatment where several beams using variations of radiation target the tumor from different angles.

It reduced the number of treatments Alexander needed from 31 to five. Instead of undergoing daily treatments, he was able to finish in just five sessions.

His mother says they came to Kansas City in search of the best treatment and found it and much more. Alexander is staying positive and preparing for his next surgery.

"We never thought we'd be at the point we'd be planning our return back home cancer free. We were hoping but we never thought we'd achieve it with the state Alexander was in when we arrived in this country," Maria Goodwin said.

"I think there might be four cells left, and after this, I think they might get destroyed," Alexander said.

Alexander will have his final surgery to implant a grower bone that is able to extend as he grows. If all goes as planned, the family could be headed back home at the end of August.

The family hopes the sale of a book about Alexander and a documentary on his journey will help them pay for medical expenses.

