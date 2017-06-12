Avoid getting ripped off by a contractor with these expert tips

It is a busy time of year for home renovations, and we've all heard stories about contractors ripping people off. (Graphicstock)

It is a busy time of year for home renovations, and we've all heard stories about contractors ripping people off.

One bad contractor could ruin it for all the good ones. One expert says do your homework before you hire, because anyone with a hammer can call them self a contractor.

The team over at Schloegel Design and Remodel have been in business for 37 years and know what it takes to be a good contractor. They say utilizing online reviews when searching for remodelers is a good place to start.

Certified remodel and design professional Charlie Schloegel says to make sure the business has been around for some time, they're doing what they say they're doing on a consistent basis and don't forget to check references.

"You want to see if someone has a business license. If they're truly a licensed contractor in the different municipalities that your home may be in, making sure that they are qualified to work there ... you need to pass a test to get a license that allows you to perform work in (certain) areas," Schloegel said.

If your contractor doesn't return calls promptly before being hired, Schloegel says it is a red flag of how they'll may handle the project. And never pay in full up front.

