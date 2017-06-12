Former Chiefs WR Jeremy Maclin signs with Ravens

The death of a 4-year-old Texas boy suspected of dying from dry-drowning has raised national attention to a rare form of drowning.

Michael Holmes, 27, was found shot about 11 p.m. inside a home in the 4200 block of Monroe Avenue. He was taken to an area hospital where he died a short time later.

A 15-year-old boy has been arrested on suspicion of first-degree murder in the death of a 10-year-old Colorado girl.

A Missouri man who spent nearly 17 years in prison for a 1999 robbery was freed after supporters found another man who looked enough like him that the victim and other witnesses said they could no longer be sure who committed the crime.

Richard Anthony Jones (left) was freed Thursday, June 8, 2017 after supporters found another man who looked like him and lived near the crime site. (Source: Kansas Department of Corrections via AP)

Missouri man freed after 17 years in prison when his lookalike is found

The Bullitt County couple was arrested on abuse charges after a follow-up interview with police.

Both Sickles and Meyer were arrested on criminal abuse charges. (Source: Bullitt Co. Detention Center)

Authorities were at Pierson Park this morning looking for someone who may have drowned in the lake there.

Authorities were searching the lake at Pierson Park for a person who may have drowned. (KCTV/Eric Smith)

Two young sisters died after their mother intentionally left them in a car for more than 15 hours, Texas authorities said. The 19-year-old mother was charged with abandoning or endangering a child.

Sheriff: Mom left her toddlers in a hot car to die, ignored their cries

The man with the dog insisted on delivering the pet to Bowman's house. Once he was invited inside he reportedly showed erratic and drunken behavior.

One person has been critically injured in a shooting in Kansas City.

A Kansas City, KS church was stolen from and badly vandalized over the weekend. (Nathan Vickers)

A Kansas City, KS church was stolen from and badly vandalized over the weekend. Thousands of dollars were reported in damage at the Bethel Seventh Day Adventist Church. Pastor Bryan Mann said damage happened in every room and his congregation is still in shock of the damage to his church. "There's a lot of intent in what they did," he said. He believes intruders must have broken through a window between 5 p.m. and 10 a.m. Saturday thru Sunday. &q... More >