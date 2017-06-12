Former Chiefs WR Jeremy Maclin signs with Ravens - KCTV5

Former Chiefs WR Jeremy Maclin signs with Ravens

The Baltimore Ravens and former Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver Jeremy Maclin have agreed to a two-year deal. (AP) The Baltimore Ravens and former Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver Jeremy Maclin have agreed to a two-year deal. (AP)
The Baltimore Ravens and former Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver Jeremy Maclin have agreed to a two-year deal.

The team confirmed the signing on its Twitter account. 

With the Chiefs, Maclin played in 27 games recording 131 receptions for 1,624 yards (12.4 avg.) with 10 touchdowns.

He was released by Kansas City on June 2. 

Maclin, who played college football at the University of Missouri, was originally drafted by the Philadelphia Eagles in 2009. 

