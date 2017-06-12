South Kansas City Alliance announces return of community interaction officers

After temporarily eliminating the positions last year, police said they decided to bring them back because community groups and members favored the community interaction officers at the division stations. (KCTV5)

The South Kansas City Alliance has announced the return of community interaction officers back in their neighborhoods.

Officer Mark Hammer is back at South Patrol to attend community meetings and interact with neighbors.

“It’s good seeing him again and he’s just kind of taken up right where he left off,” John Sharp from South Kansas City Alliance said.

Hammer’s return is thanks to the Kansas City Police Department’s decision to put community interaction officers back on the streets.

“I think it’s important to have those relationships because officers have different shifts and different responsibility so they rotate often, but the CIO’s are the constant point of contact,” said 5th District Councilwoman Alissia Canady.

Canady is also chair of the Public Safety Committee. She hopes this is the first step toward a stronger focus on community policing.

“Getting people to engage and report information is always going to be the best practice to reducing crime in our community,” Canady said.

After temporarily eliminating the positions last year, police said they decided to bring them back because community groups and members favored the community interaction officers at the division stations.

Sharp says this couldn’t have come at a better time. He says the community’s concern has been growing after four men have been killed along the Indian Creek trail since last August.

"We’re also concerned about the rising tide of homicides we’ve had throughout the city," Sharp said.

The meeting will start at 6 p.m. and will be held at the South Patrol station on Marion Park Drive.

Copyright 2017 KCTV (Meredith Corp.) All rights reserved.