Missouri takes step toward compliance with federal ID law

The death of a 4-year-old Texas boy suspected of dying from dry-drowning has raised national attention to a rare form of drowning.More >
Michael Holmes, 27, was found shot about 11 p.m. inside a home in the 4200 block of Monroe Avenue. He was taken to an area hospital where he died a short time later.More >
A Missouri man who spent nearly 17 years in prison for a 1999 robbery was freed after supporters found another man who looked enough like him that the victim and other witnesses said they could no longer be sure who committed the crime.More >
The Bullitt County couple was arrested on abuse charges after a follow-up interview with police.More >
Authorities were at Pierson Park this morning looking for someone who may have drowned in the lake there.More >
Two young sisters died after their mother intentionally left them in a car for more than 15 hours, Texas authorities said. The 19-year-old mother was charged with abandoning or endangering a child.More >
One person has been critically injured in a shooting in Kansas City.More >
The man with the dog insisted on delivering the pet to Bowman's house. Once he was invited inside he reportedly showed erratic and drunken behavior.More >
The Anderson County Sheriff's Office is looking for a car after a 22-year-old pedestrian was the victim of a hit and run.More >
