Jury recommends up 32 years in prison for teen convicted in man's shooting death

By Chris Oberholtz, Digital Content Manager
KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) -

A Jackson County jury has recommended up to 32 years in prison for a man convicted in a fatal shooting in a grocery store parking lot last year.

Fazon K. Swinton, 19, was convicted of second-degree murder, armed criminal action, attempted robbery and leaving the scene of a shooting.

A Jackson County judge will set the sentence on Aug. 4.

Swinton shot Jacob A. Brantner in a parking lot on East 63rd Street after they had arranged to meet in order for Brantner to sell him a handgun. They wrestled over the gun and Swinton grabbed it and ran away. Both Brantner and Swinton then pulled guns and shot at each other.

Brantner was struck and died from the gunshot wounds.

