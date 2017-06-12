Hundreds gather in Lenexa to grill US Sen. Jerry Moran on health care

Republican U.S. Sen. Jerry Moran has told a sometimes raucous crowd of hundreds that he would have voted against a House-passed bill that would repeal and replace the Obama-era federal health care overhaul law.

Moran spoke Monday at a Lenexa conference center in Johnson County, which President Donald Trump won by fewer than 3 percentage point.

Moran says he's waiting to see the final version of the Senate's bill before determining how he'll vote. He bemoaned it being drafted in closed meetings but wouldn't commit to withholding his vote if there aren't open hearings.

It was the first in-person public town hall meeting in the county since Trump took office. Sen. Pat Roberts and Rep. Kevin Yoder haven't had such meetings in recent months.

During the sometimes contentious meeting, Moran discussed concerns over the Farm Bill, the economy and Trump.

And while the president calls it "fake news," Moran believes there was Russian interference in the 2016 presidential election.

"I have no doubt that the Russians intruded upon American elections. And they're trying to intrude upon European elections as well. Russia is a challenge to us. They are trying to undermine the West," Moran said.

While Moran is a Republican, those comments are at odds with the line taken by the president and his top White House advisers.

The senator says he backs the special investigator looking into Trump and his possible ties to Russia.

