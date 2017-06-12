1 year later: Kansas City native journalist reflects on covering Pulse Nightclub massacre

Olivier says she will never forget the unimaginable chaos and tragedy she saw there. (KCTV5)

The tragic shooting at a night club in Orlando has been named the largest mass shooting in United States history, and for one woman, the images from that night are unforgettable.

Monday, June 12, 2017, marks one year since a gunman stormed into the Pulse Nightclub in Orlando, killing 49 people.

Kim Olivier was there moments after the attack.

Olivier, now a photographer at KCTV5, covered the attack for her former station in Orlando. She says she will never forget the unimaginable chaos and tragedy she saw there.

The images alone are, now a year later, almost unbearable to look at. The aftermath of one of the deadliest attacks in the countries history. A night where a gunman’s hate, turned into heartbreak for millions.

For Olivier, it began with a phone call.

“It was sad. It was overwhelming,” Olivier said. “It was very early in the morning. I got this call saying 20 people were dead and of course it turned out to be more.”

Olivier rushed to the scene to cover the story, along with dozens of other media outlets, both local and national.

“The first thing I saw when I pulled up to the scene was all of the cop cars, the tanks, everybody, I saw, people running around screaming. The street that I had been driving down almost every day since living in Orlando was suddenly a military zone,” she said.

Olivier would later find out she knew one of the victims.

For weeks, stories of loss and grief would be told, but through the pain came also stories of hope.

“I really saw Orlando come together as a community like I never have,” Olivier said.

The attack is one the nation will not soon forget, and is especially hard for those who were there as the first shots rang out.

“My heart will always be in Orlando,” Olivier said. “I’m glad to be in Kansas City, my hometown, but there will always be a special place in my heart for Orlando.”

A memorial outside the nightclub continues to grow.

People have been leaving flowers, pictures and other memories of the victims since about 2 a.m. Monday. The same time that the gunfire first broke out, one year ago.

