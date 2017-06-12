Arrowhead Stadium to host Topgolf Crush in July

This new version of Topgolf gives golfers of all levels the chance to enjoy food, drinks and music, all while hanging out with friends and hitting golf balls toward giant targets on the field inside Arrowhead Stadium. (Topgolf/Facebook)

Topgolf’s newest golf-based social experience, Topgolf Crush, will tee off at Arrowhead Stadium in July.

This new version of Topgolf gives golfers of all levels the chance to enjoy food, drinks and music, all while hanging out with friends and hitting golf balls toward giant targets on the field inside Arrowhead Stadium.

“We are continually looking for new, unique events that give our fans and the community new opportunities to experience Arrowhead Stadium beyond football games,” Kansas City Chiefs President Mark Donovan said.

Hitting stations will be set up over seats on the Scout Investments Club level. Players will aim for giant targets ranging from 40 to 150 yards away on the field.

The event will include Topgolf’s Toptracer technology, which tracks the flight path of the golf balls, instantly scoring every shot.

There will be concessions, a bar and lawn games for those who want to start the fun before their tee time or keep it going after they’re done. A live DJ will keep the music going throughout the event every day.

The event will run from 9 a.m. to midnight from July 27-30.

Topgolf Crush tickets start at $65 for standard one-day passes, $100 for premium one-day passes and $250 for VIP passes.

VIP passes include game play, parking, all-day food and beverage inclusions in the exclusive VIP lounge, a four-day festival pass, a complimentary Topgolf Lifetime membership and $10 off game play at Topgolf Overland Park.

For more information and tickets click here.

Copyright 2017 KCTV (Meredith Corp.) All rights reserved.