Paula Abdul cancels Kansas City performance due to injury

Paula Abdul has canceled her Monday performance at the Sprint Center after suffering an injury.

The 54-year-old singer is currently on the Total Package Tour with New Kids on the Block and Boyz II Men. Those groups are still scheduled to perform.

"Thank you all for your kind concern. Words cannot describe my appreciation for all your kind messages," she said on Facebook.

Abdul said she is still on the mend, and her doctor said she should rest for a few more days.

"I anxiously await a thumbs up as I am very eager to get right back on that stage and perform for all of you! Sending hugs to everyone who is coming out for the Total Package Tour, and I am beyond grateful for your endless support," she said.

Live Nation KC said ticket holders who decide not to attend should visit the box office immediately.

UPDATE: @PaulaAbdul will not be performing tonight at @SprintCenter. Should you decide not to attend, please visit the box office. — Live Nation KC (@LiveNationKC) June 12, 2017

