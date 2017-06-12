Missouri lawmakers return for special session on abortion - KCTV5

Missouri lawmakers return for special session on abortion

By Daniel Barnett, Digital Producer
JEFFERSON CITY, MO (AP) -

Missouri lawmakers are returning to the Capitol for a special legislative session on abortion.

Republican Gov. Eric Greitens says a recent federal judge's ruling that struck down some state abortion laws in part prompted his call for action. The ruling invalidated requirements that doctors who perform abortions have admitting privileges at nearby hospitals and that clinics meet hospital-like standards for outpatient surgery. Greitens says he wants lawmakers to pass more abortion laws in response.

Greitens also wants lawmakers who begin meeting Monday to undo a St. Louis ordinance that bans discrimination in the workplace and in housing based on pregnancies, abortions and other "reproductive health decisions."

Democratic opponents and groups such as Planned Parenthood have decried the session as a waste of money and an attack on women's reproductive rights.

