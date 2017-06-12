Moustakas' two homers lifts Royals to 8-3 win over Padres

Moustakas hit a three-run home run in the first against rookie Dinelson Lamet (2-2) that gave the Royals an early 4-0 advantage. (AP)

Mike Moustakas hit two home runs and Jake Junis pitched seven-plus solid innings to help the Kansas City Royals beat the San Diego Padres 8-3 on Sunday.

Alex Gordon and Eric Hosmer also homered for the Royals, who hit five on Saturday against the Padres.

Moustakas hit a three-run home run in the first against rookie Dinelson Lamet (2-2) that gave the Royals an early 4-0 advantage, and a solo homer in the eighth.

Gordon homered in the fourth, a solo shot, and Hosmer added a two-run homer in the fifth to put Kansas City on top 7-1.

Junis (2-0) allowed three runs, all on solo homers, on six hits over a career-best seven-plus innings. He struck out six and walked one.

