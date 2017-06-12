Pile of asphalt blocks lanes at US 169 and I-29 - KCTV5

Pile of asphalt blocks lanes at US 169 and I-29

Posted: Updated:
By Daniel Barnett, Digital Producer
They say the pile of asphalt was dropped about 5:50 a.m. (KCTV5) They say the pile of asphalt was dropped about 5:50 a.m. (KCTV5)
KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) -

Drivers in Kansas City are facing a messy delay as they try to enter a major metro interstate.

Authorities say the left lane of the US Route 169 southbound ramp to northbound Interstate 29 is closed due to a pile of asphalt on the roadway.

Police say they are expecting the closure to cause a slowdown.

They say the pile of asphalt was dropped about 5:50 a.m.

This is a developing story. Refresh this page for details.

