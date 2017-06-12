Police, council members hold open meeting to discuss south KC park safety efforts

Neighbors will come together Monday, hoping to learn more about what's being done to keep their parks safe. (KCTV5)

Neighbors will come together Monday, hoping to learn more about what's being done to keep their parks and trails safe.

The South Kansas City Alliance is putting together the meeting at the Kansas City Missouri Police South Patrol Division, located at 9701 Marion Park Drive.

Police and City Council members will be under one roof to discuss how to keep all people safe on the trails.

The point of this meeting is to be transparent with the community after four men have been killed on the Indian Creek Trail within the last year.

Police officers will be at the meeting to answer any questions about the on-going investigations and provide any updates.

Council members will break down the new ordinance that limits the hours of operation in citywide parks. The ordinance recently changed parks hours to be closed from midnight to 5 a.m.

They also plan to announce that Community Interaction Officers will be returning to the area.

Monday’s meeting starts at 6 p.m.

