Police search for suspects after late-night homicide in KCMO

Authorities in Kansas City are calling a man’s death a homicide after he was found dead late Sunday night.

The man was found, injured, about 11 p.m. in the 4200 block of Monroe Avenue.

He was taken to an area hospital in life-threatening condition and was pronounced dead a short time later.

Police are still searching for suspects.

Anyone with information is asked to call the TIPS Hotline (816) 474-TIPS.

