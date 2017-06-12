Police search for suspects after late-night homicide in KCMO - KCTV5

Police search for suspects after late-night homicide in KCMO

Posted: Updated:
By Daniel Barnett, Digital Producer
Connect
By Stephanie Kayser, News Reporter
Connect
The man was found, injured, about 11 p.m. in the 4200 block of Monroe Avenue. (KCTV5) The man was found, injured, about 11 p.m. in the 4200 block of Monroe Avenue. (KCTV5)
KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) -

Authorities in Kansas City are calling a man’s death a homicide after he was found dead late Sunday night.

The man was found, injured, about 11 p.m. in the 4200 block of Monroe Avenue.

He was taken to an area hospital in life-threatening condition and was pronounced dead a short time later.

Police are still searching for suspects.

Anyone with information is asked to call the TIPS Hotline (816) 474-TIPS.

Copyright 2017 KCTV (Meredith Corp.) All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly
KCTV 5 News

News

Weather

Entertainment

Online Public File: 
KCTV  KSMO

Powered by WorldNow CNN
All content © 2017, KCTV; Kansas City, MO. (A Meredith Corporation Station) . All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.