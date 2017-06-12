Police investigate Kansas City homicide near 42nd, Monroe

Authorities are calling a Kansas City man’s death a homicide.

Michael Holmes, 27, was found shot about 11 p.m. inside a home in the 4200 block of Monroe Avenue. He was taken to an area hospital where he died a short time later.

Police are still searching for suspects.

People living in the area say the street is usually quiet but say they are used to hearing gunshots throughout the rest of the neighborhood.

James Cherry has lived on Monroe Avenue for the past 44 years. He says he is close with the people living on either side of him, but his neighbors across the street just moved in.

"I was surprised, you know, because we don't have many shootings in the neighborhood," Cherry said. "They have a lot of traffic running in and out but who knows."

Cherry says he has seen three children in the house.

"They just need to stop the violence, everybody just needs to get along that's all. Just need to get along," said Alfrida Richardson, who has lived in the neighborhood for nearly a decade.

The homicide is Kansas City's 62nd of 2017. At this time in 2016, the city had recorded 46 murders.

Anyone with information is asked to call the TIPS Hotline at 816-474-TIPS.

