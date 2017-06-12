Kansas City police search for suspects after homicide near 42nd, Monroe

Authorities are calling a Kansas City man’s death a homicide.

Michael Holmes, 27, was found shot about 11 p.m. inside a home in the 4200 block of Monroe Avenue. He was taken to an area hospital where he died a short time later.

Police are still searching for suspects.

The homicide is Kansas City's 62nd of 2017. At this time in 2016, the city had recorded 46 murders.

Anyone with information is asked to call the TIPS Hotline at 816-474-TIPS.

