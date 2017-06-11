Police locate missing man with Alzheimer's - KCTV5

Police locate missing man with Alzheimer's

KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) -

Police in Kansas City have found a missing and endangered man who was had not been seen since Sunday. 

Jim O'Brien, 67, who has Alzheimer's Disease, had been last seen in the area of 10th and Washington.

Police say O'Brien was found and is safe. They did not say where he was found.

Copyright 2017 KCTV (Meredith Corp.) All rights reserved.

