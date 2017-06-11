Police in Kansas City looking for man with Alzheimer's

Police in Kansas City are asking your help in locating a missing and endangered person.

Jim O'Brien was last seen in the area of 10th and Washington. He is 67 years old and is 5'9".

He was last seen wearing a red shirt, green shorts and glasses.

He has Alzheimer's.

If you have more information, contact the Kansas City Police Department's Missing Persons Section at 816-234-5136. You can also call 911.

