Thousands of dollars in damage reported after KCK church vandalized

A Kansas City, KS church was stolen from and badly vandalized over the weekend.

Thousands of dollars were reported in damage at the Bethel Seventh Day Adventist Church.

Pastor Bryan Mann said damage happened in every room and his congregation is still in shock of the damage to his church.

"There's a lot of intent in what they did," he said.

He believes intruders must have broken through a window between 5 p.m. and 10 a.m. Saturday thru Sunday.

"They kicked holes in the wall up there," Mann said. "It was so hard it knocked the clock off the wall."

While Mann lost a computer in the robbery, what hurt his church the most was the damage done in the church pantry, which the church uses to feed dozens of families every month.

"It's heartbreaking," he said. "I just broke down in tears when I looked at all of the mess there," he said.

The church says they are trying to replace their pantry's stock as soon as possible. They still want to hold a monthly food giveaway.

