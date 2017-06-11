Man threatens another with a machete - KCTV5

Man threatens another with a machete

Posted by Zoe Brown, Digital Producer
By Marc Jacobs, Assignment Editor
Zachary Lee Scott Patrick's mugshot. (KCTV) Zachary Lee Scott Patrick's mugshot. (KCTV)
JOHNSON COUNTY, KS (KCTV) -

An Olathe man is being held in the Johnson County Jail for allegedly threatening another man with a machete.

Zachery Lee Scott Patrick, 25, was booked into jail for aggravated assault. 

His bond is set at $10,000.

