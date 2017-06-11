Man charged in fatal Anderson County hit-and-run

A man has been charged in connection to the fatal hit and run in Anderson County.

A 22-year-old pedestrian was struck and killed Sunday morning.

Jason A. Wilson has been charged with failure to stop at an accident involving a fatality. If convicted, Wilson could face about 12 years in prison.

The accident happened between 2:25 and 4:15 on Sunday morning.

The man was hit by a 2004 Pontiac Bonneville.

