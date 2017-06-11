22-year-old hit by car in Anderson County

The Anderson County Sheriff's Office is looking for a car after a 22-year-old pedestrian was the victim of a hit and run.

The accident happened between 2:25 and 4:15 on Sunday morning.

The man was hit by a 2004 Pontiac Bonneville.

The condition of the victim is not known at this time.

