22-year-old hit by car in Anderson County - KCTV5

22-year-old hit by car in Anderson County

Posted: Updated:
By Zoe Brown, Digital Producer
Connect
File photo. (AP) File photo. (AP)
ANDERSON COUNTY, KS (KCTV) -

The Anderson County Sheriff's Office is looking for a car after a 22-year-old pedestrian was the victim of a hit and run. 

The accident happened between 2:25 and 4:15 on Sunday morning. 

The man was hit by a 2004 Pontiac Bonneville.

The condition of the victim is not known at this time.

Copyright 2017 KCTV (Meredith Corp.) All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly
KCTV 5 News

News

Weather

Entertainment

Online Public File: 
KCTV  KSMO

Powered by WorldNow CNN
All content © 2017, KCTV; Kansas City, MO. (A Meredith Corporation Station) . All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.