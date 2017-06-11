Driver dies following crash at 51st, Prospect

Someone has died after crashing their car in the area of 51st and Prospect at midnight.

The single-car accident happened after the driver lost control of their grey car while driving southbound.

The car went off the road and hit an abandoned building at 5041 Prospect.

The driver died at the scene.

No other information is available at this time.

