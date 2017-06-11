KC shooting leads to 2-hour standoff - KCTV5

KC shooting leads to 2-hour standoff

By Zoe Brown, Digital Producer
KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) -

A shooting in Kansas City led to a two-hour standoff overnight. 

On Sunday morning, just after 2 a.m., officers went to the 5800 block of NE Terrace Street on a call about a shooting. 

When officers arrived, they realized the person of interest in the shooting was inside an apartment. 

They tried to communicate with the person, but were unsuccessful, so a standoff ensued. 

Just before 4 a.m., the person left the apartment without further incident. 

The victim in the shooting had non-life-threatening injuries. 

