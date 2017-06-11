Authorities looking for person who may have drowned at Pierson Park

Authorities are searching the lake at Pierson Park for a person who may have drowned. (KCTV/Eric Smith)

Authorities are at Pierson Park this morning looking for someone who may have drowned in the lake there.

Police say that, around 4 a.m., four young people went swimming at the lake in the park.

Three of them heard the fourth person calling for help, but were unable to get to them.

Fire and rescue crews are searching the water this morning with boats trying to find the person.

Just after 10:30 a.m., a dive team arrived at the lake.

No other information is available at this time. Stay with KCTV5 News for updates.

