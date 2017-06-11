Authorities identify body of teen found in lake at Pierson Park

Authorities were searching the lake at Pierson Park for a person who may have drowned. (KCTV/Eric Smith)

Authorities have identified the 17-year-old found dead in Pierson Park on Sunday morning.

Elmer Adolfo Castro-Sagastume was found dead on Sunday morning.

The Wyandotte County Sheriff's Office says there's no evidence of criminal intent in what's being ruled a drowning.

Police say that, around 2 a.m. on Sunday, four young people were night fishing on a boat when they decided to get out and go for a swim.

Then, three of them heard the fourth person calling for help, but were unable to get to him.

Fire and rescue crews were searching the water this morning with boats trying to find the person.

Just after 10:30 a.m. on Sunday a dive team arrived at the lake.

At 1:30 p.m., police confirmed to KCTV5 News that they had found a body in the lake.

Water rescue crews say you should never swim in water where you can't see and take extra caution in early summer because the water is still cold.

Copyright 2017 KCTV (Meredith Corp.) All rights reserved.