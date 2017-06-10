Woman finds Royals shirt from 1980 that previous owner left in her house

A woman in Grain Valley found a Royals shirt in her house that a previous owner left there. (Courtesy: Ashley Kallas)

A woman has found a “World Champions 1980” Royals shirt in her house that was left there by a previous owner.

Ashley Kallas posted the picture to social media, saying that she has lived in the house two years never knowing the special nature of the shirt wrapped around a pipe in her basement.

She said the shirt was there to keep the pipe from making a sound when people walk upstairs.

“Being the procrastinators that we are, we just left it there,” she wrote. “If it ain't, broke don't fix it," she jokingly wrote.

She said that they are now starting to finish the basement, however, and so they had to take the shirt off in order to put a spacer on the pipe.

They tossed it aside and didn’t think much of it, but after some time had passed, she decided to take the time to look at it.

She was beyond excited when she realized what it was.

“The fan girl in me went nuts when I found this vintage shirt!” she said.

“Then I was like, ‘Wait a sec, we lost in 80'?’” she added.

Rest assured, however, she said she’s “totally still going to rock this bad boy!”

She said that the house was built in 1996, so the previous owners must have brought it to the house with them.

