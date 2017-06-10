Apartments damaged by Raytown fire - KCTV5

Apartments damaged by Raytown fire

By Zoe Brown, Digital Producer
RAYTOWN, MO (KCTV) -

A fire in Raytown has seriously damaged at least two apartments. 

Firefighters were on the scene of a fire in the area of Blue Parkway and Raytown Road on Saturday. 

They received the call just before 4:30 p.m. 

No one was injured. 

No other information is available at this time. 

