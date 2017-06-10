KC bikers ride against violence: ‘Guns down, bikes up’ - KCTV5

KC bikers ride against violence: ‘Guns down, bikes up’

By Zoe Brown, Digital Producer
By Nathan Vickers, Multimedia Journalist
KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) -

Bikers in Kansas City were riding on Saturday to take a stand against violence.

They started in Swope Park, just a few blocks away from the triple shooting at 63rd and Walrond that happened last weekend, and rode through several neighborhoods that suffered violence this spring.

The bikes were loud and they planned to pop a few wheelies, but the organizers said they did it to send a message about stopping gun violence in Kansas City.

They believe it's an activity that brings people together and discourages crime.

They even involved the police. A few KCPD officers followed them to make sure they stayed safe.

The bikers were out telling people to think before they pick up a gun.

“It's about positivity, bringing people together,” Trevaugh Hughes said. “Bikes and cars bring people together, so that's a solution. Bikes up, guns down. Just find that solution. Be grownups. Be bigger people.”

The group is trying to include more bikers and take at least one trip a month.

