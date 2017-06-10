Anti-Sharia protesters, counter-protesters turn out in KC

Anti-Sharia protests took place in Kansas City on Saturday and counter-protesters turned out as well, on the other side of a line police put in place.

Kansas City police officers established a police line separating protestors. Some were there for an anti-Sharia rally and others were there to counter them.

“Make America great again! Make America great again!”

The groups yelled at each other from across the park and across the street.

Both sides had different concerns and agendas.

“We don't want Sharia law,” said Bob Burns, an organizer with the Act for America anti-Sharia protest. “This is such a huge threat to the security of our country.”

On the opposite side of the police tape were people yelling: “No Trump! No KKK! No fascist USA!”

They were worried about racism and Islamophobia.

“We're not going to stand for racism, discrimination, bigotry, none of it,” said Justice, who organized the counter-protest.

Counter-protester Alison Baldree said the goal of Islamophobia is to manufacture fear and use it to push forward policies that promote hatred.

“There have been horrible legitimate things passed before that, you know, decades down the road, people are horrified,” Baldree said. “’How did they ever let that happen?’ You know how they let it happen? People didn't stand up and resist. We have to stand up and resist.”

The anti-Sharia protesters said they support human rights; the rights of women, children, and members of the LGBTQ community.

“Sharia law does not allow that,” said Burns. “There's no freedoms at all in Sharia law.”

“Here in America, you can believe and think whatever you'd like, but when your actions impose the safety or well-being of others here, I think that's where we have to draw the line,” said protester Madeline Caton.

Several dozen police were present as a precaution. There were no major incidents.

When you hear the words "anti-Sharia protest"... what's your reaction/stance? @KCTV5 — Natalie Davis (@NatalieKCTV5) June 10, 2017

Copyright 2017 KCTV (Meredith Corp.) All rights reserved.