KCK man struck, killed on I-29 in Buchanan County

A 26-year-old Kansas City, Kansas man has died as a result of an accident in Buchanan County.

The Missouri State Highway Patrol reports that Taano Aisek had been involved in an incident where he had a flat tire and had left the roadway. He was in the median between the northbound and southbound lanes.

The Highway Patrol said that Aisek then ran out in front of a 2009 Ford Pickup that was headed northbound and was driven by someone from Shawnee, Kansas. It would appear he was trying to flag someone down for help.

The Buchanan County Medical Examiner’s office declared Aisek dead at the scene.

