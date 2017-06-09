NFL commissioner Roger Goodell joins Chiefs Fantasy Camp

The Kansas City Chiefs have announced that NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell will join the fourth annual Chiefs Fantasy Camp.

Benefiting the University of Kansas Health System, Arrowhead Stadium will host nearly 100 participants on June 15 and 16. Goodell will hold an exclusive Q&A panel for Chiefs Fantasy Camp participants on the second day.

“Chiefs Fantasy Camp has been delivering a one-of-a-kind Chiefs experience to participants for the past three years, and we are looking forward to this year’s camp,” Chiefs President Mark Donovan said. “Having Commissioner Goodell join us and our partners at the University of Kansas Health System for part of this year’s event is a unique opportunity for the participants and reinforces the important work that the Health System is doing right here in the community through their Center for Concussion Management.”

Chiefs Chairman and CEO Clark Hunt, punter Dustin Colquitt and wide receiver Chris Conley will also participate in an exclusive Q&A moderated by Mitch Holthus about team and league topics.

A 7-on-7 flag football tournament will wrap up the camp festivities on Friday.

Proceeds for the two-day event specifically benefit the Center for Concussion Management at the University of Kansas Health System.

