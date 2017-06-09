Police investigating homicide after woman is killed in KC

Kansas City police are investigating a homicide after a woman was killed on Friday.

Officers went to the 100 block of NW Harlem on a call about a shooting.

When officers arrived, they found the female victim down inside in a room.

The Kansas City Fire Department came to the scene and declared her deceased.

There is no suspect information at this time.

Anyone with information about this homicide is asked to call the TIPS Hotline at 816-474-TIPS (8477).

Copyright 2017 KCTV (Meredith Corp.) All rights reserved.