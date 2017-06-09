FDA approves less invasive laser eye surgery

Meg Rauh decided it was time to ditch her glasses and contacts for a little more visual freedom.

“My son was playing in the living room and I could see perfect," she said. "I could see him in a way that I hadn’t been able to see him."

That’s because she had a procedure called “SMILE,” which is short for Small Incision Lenticule Extraction.

The Food and Drug Administration approved the new type of laser eye surgery.

Leawood eye doctor John Doane helped develop the surgery.

He said it’s the least invasive technique there is.

Unlike LASIK, there is no flap in the SMILE procedure. Therefore, there are no issues related to the flap.

“The fact that it’s a smaller incision, it heals very quickly, is an advantage that we see that some people can experience with SMILE versus other procedures,” Doane said.

The procedure uses a laser to remove a small piece of the cornea to reshape the eye.

It only takes about 15 minutes.

Doane said in 12 to 18 months, patients with astigmatism should be able to have the procedure as well.

“Once astigmatisms get approved, probably 90 to 95 percent of procedures will be SMILE,” Doane said.

“It’s quick it’s easy and the recovery time is minimal,” Rauh said.

Dr. Doane anticipates there will be about 80 doctors in the United States performing the procedure by the end of 2017.

Copyright 2017 KCTV (Meredith Corp.) All rights reserved.