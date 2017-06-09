Plumbers warn about smell coming from your pipes during hot weather

If you smell a sewage-like smell while inside your home, it could be coming from your pipes.

When the heat outside intensifies, water evaporates inside of pipes that aren’t often used.

With an ozone alert being issued for the metro area, that can intensify the sewer smell which could cause hydrogen sulfide poisoning.

It's something that can cause eye irritation, nausea, and headaches.

Plumber Jason Hamilton said the best thing you can do to avoid this is to exercise your plumbing.

“Go in there at least once a week and use those fixtures," Hamilton said. "Flush the toilet, use the sink. Even if you don’t use your shower to shower, just turn it on for a few minutes."

If you've noticed the sewer-like smell inside your home in the past but it's since gone away, Hamilton said it's still important to call a plumber to have your pipes checked out because it's possible you have become desensitized to the smell.

