Police find missing Northland 4-year-old - KCTV5

Police find missing Northland 4-year-old

By Chris Oberholtz, Digital Content Manager
By Dave Pinter, Assignment Manager
CLAYCOMO, MO (KCTV) -

Several police agencies in the Northland were searching for a missing 4-year-old.

The child had been missing since at least 4:20 p.m. Friday when Kansas City police were notified.

The child went missing in the1200 block of Northeast Highway 69 near Northgate Mobile Estates.

The Kansas City police and fire departments, Pleasant Valley police and Claycomo police helped the search crews.

This is a developing story. KCTV5 News is working to gather more details on the missing child.

