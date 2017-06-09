'Chitty Chitty Bang Bang' car stolen from Kansas City theatrical supply company

Surveillance video shows the thief driving a trailer off the lot with the Chitty Chitty Bang Bang car inside. They may have been completely unaware of what was inside the trailer when they stole it. (Submitted)

Have you seen this car? If you've ever seen the movie 'Chitty Chitty Bang Bang', then you'll recognize it.

Someone in Kansas City has swiped this very distinctive set of wheels.

Employees at A to Z Theatrical Supply & Service, Inc spent months creating the prop to look just like the original. Whoever stole it won't be able to drive it.

The replica that wasn't designed to drive is priceless to the company and to the high school, college and professional theater groups that rent it for theater productions.

Surveillance video shows the thief driving a trailer off the lot with the Chitty Chitty Bang Bang car inside. They may have been completely unaware of what was inside the trailer when they stole it.

The owners hope whoever took it will return it unharmed, no questions asked.

"It's used in a lot of theatrical productions across the country. We ship it multiple times a year to people doing that production. It has the wings, it turns into a boat. It has all of the car gadgets inside," said Ashley Personett with A to Z Theatrical Supply & Service, Inc.

They are offering a $500 reward for information that recovers the prop.

You can call police or 816-474-TIPS with tips.

